Fla. City To Pay $195K After Racial Slurs, Noose Incident

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The city of Venice, Florida, will pay almost $200,000 to a Black former longtime employee whom the U.S. Department of Justice said the city fired after he reported discrimination and after a noose incident, according to a settlement agreement filed Tuesday in Florida federal court. Venice will pay the settlement amount to the former Public Works Department employee, who had filed a federal discrimination charge and was later fired, and submit its anti-discrimination policies and training materials to the federal government for approval, under the terms of the agreement. The Justice Department and the city decided to settle "to avoid the...

