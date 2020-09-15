Prysm Cruises To Unopposed Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Big-screen display and software maker Prysm Inc. received approval Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge for its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, just five weeks after filing its insolvency petitions as no parties to the case opposed the plan. During a hearing conducted via phone and videoconference, debtor attorney Ronald S. Gellert of Gellert Scali Busenkell & Brown LLC said the pre-packaged plan hadn't changed much since it was filed on Aug. 6, the first day of the case. It calls for senior secured lender ESW Capital to pay $12 million in cash for Prysm's software assets while pledging to spin-off...

