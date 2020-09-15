Mortgage Lenders' Team Leaders Not Exempt From OT

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has found that team leaders for Mortgage Lenders of America aren't exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime mandate, wiping out some of the company's core defenses in the employment dispute ahead of a trial scheduled for February. Only salaried employees qualify for the carveouts to the mandate cited by Mortgage Lenders, and U.S. District Judge Holly L. Teeter concluded Monday that the team leads were actually compensated based on their productivity. Mortgage Lenders "did not pay the team leads on a 'salary basis' within the meaning of the FLSA regulations because the team leads' compensation...

