Kirkland Guides Health-Focused SPAC's $500M IPO Plans

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company co-founded by a former KKR dealmaker and a biotechnology executive said Tuesday it plans to raise roughly $500 million in an initial public offering steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. California-headquartered Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. said it plans to sell 50 million units at $10 apiece, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one-half of a redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant will allow the holder to buy one share of common stock for $11.50, the company said in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Montes Archimedes is a special purpose acquisition company,...

