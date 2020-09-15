Full Fed. Circ. Won't Look At Toss Of $110M Ericsson Win

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit won't review a panel's decision that invalidated Ericsson's computer security patent under Alice and wiped out a $110 million judgment it won against smartphone maker TCL. In a nonprecedential Tuesday decision, the appellate court denied the Swedish technology company's petition for en banc rehearing or panel rehearing of a 2-1 April panel decision. Ericsson had argued that the panel decision should be reheard because it raises two important issues. It contended that the panel didn't have the power to rule the patent covers a patent-ineligible abstract idea because TCL never made that argument in a post-trial motion. Additionally, Ericsson said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS