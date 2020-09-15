Post-Gazette Gets Judge's OK For Layoffs Amid Digital Push

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge with the National Labor Relations Board concluded Monday that the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and its employee union did not have to reach an overall impasse in contract talks for the company to enact plans to fire two workers as part of a transition to digital newsgathering. Judge David Goldman said in a recommended decision that precedent requiring an employer to reach an overall impasse in contract talks before implementing layoffs did not apply, as the Post-Gazette's layoffs were the result of so-called effects bargaining, a process for negotiating over the effects of an otherwise nonnegotiable business decision by...

