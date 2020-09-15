IRS Violated Law In Property Seizures, TIGTA Says

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has seized property from individuals suffering economic hardships, violating a federal tax law requiring the agency to release levies causing financial difficulties, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a recent report. The IRS agreed to develop new training to stress that agents tasked with property seizures must confirm that taxpayers' levies are valid. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) TIGTA reviewed 60% of the seizures that the IRS conducted between July 2018 and June 2019, and found examples where the agency failed to release levies against taxpayers who were dealing with economic hardships and seized assets...

