Fed. Circ. Says Recycling Patent Properly Axed As Indefinite

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that a federal judge correctly found that IQASR LLC's patent for sorting materials from shredded old cars is invalid as indefinite, finding that one technicality of the process amounted to a "word salad." The panel agreed with the lower court that IQASR's patent is indefinite because there is no clearly defined meaning of the term "magnetic fuzz," the fiber mixed in with shredded cars that IQASR's patented method sought to separate from recyclable materials. The decision upheld a win for accused infringer Wendt Corp. "A skilled artisan must wade through a morass of uncertainty and contradiction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS