11th Circ. Won't Toss $2M Verdict Against RJ Reynolds

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Florida trial verdict of $2.12 million against R.J. Reynolds in favor of a smoker's widow and said she was also entitled to a new trial on punitive damages in an Engle progeny case. A three-judge panel said a lower court relied on a Florida state appeals court's decision in ruling that Mary Sowers could not seek punitive damages on her negligence and strict liability claims. But that ruling has since been reversed by the Florida Supreme Court, the Eleventh Circuit said in the published opinion. The panel also found that Sowers did not have...

