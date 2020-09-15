Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Won't Toss $2M Verdict Against RJ Reynolds

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Florida trial verdict of $2.12 million against R.J. Reynolds in favor of a smoker's widow and said she was also entitled to a new trial on punitive damages in an Engle progeny case.

A three-judge panel said a lower court relied on a Florida state appeals court's decision in ruling that Mary Sowers could not seek punitive damages on her negligence and strict liability claims. But that ruling has since been reversed by the Florida Supreme Court, the Eleventh Circuit said in the published opinion. The panel also found that Sowers did not have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!