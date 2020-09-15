DC Circ. Says EEOC Must Face Atty's Discrimination Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 12:39 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday revived a discrimination suit by a former U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission attorney who said her time there left her with post-traumatic stress disorder, finding her claims that the EEOC punished her for lodging race and gender bias complaints could stay in court. A three-judge panel reversed a District of Washington, D.C., order dismissing Cassandra Menoken's retaliatory hostile work environment, disability and Rehabilitation Act interference claims. The trial court was wrong to find Menoken's claims the EEOC mishandled her payroll and health care while she was on leave did not satisfy Title VII of the Civil...

