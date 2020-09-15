Chicago Had Options Beyond Teacher Layoffs, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Chicago's powerful teachers union told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday that the city's Board of Education failed to consider a less discriminatory alternative to layoffs that had a disparate impact on Black instructors. Appealing a lower court's judgment in favor of the board, the Chicago Teachers Union told the court during oral arguments that its proposed alternatives could have avoided the layoffs of hundreds of union members in 2011, while still addressing declining enrollment and a projected budget deficit. The union had suggested transferring affected members to vacant positions or giving them priority access to interviews for those openings. "The undisputed...

