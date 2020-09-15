'Tiger King' Zoo Worker Sues Netflix Over Footage

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A former employee of the zoo from Netflix's smash-hit documentary series "Tiger King" is suing the studio for copyright infringement, claiming it used his footage without permission. In a complaint filed Monday in Oklahoma federal court, Timothy Sepi says he worked as a photographer at Joe Exotic's Garold Wayne Zoological Park — and that Netflix mined his footage for the documentary. "Five of the eight episodes in the 'Tiger King' documentary feature numerous clips filmed by Mr. Sepi," he wrote. "Mr. Sepi … did not grant permission to use any of the clips in the 'Tiger King' documentary." Sepi and his...

