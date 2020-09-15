OIG Says Drone Threat To Federal Prisons Is Growing Rapidly

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General on Tuesday issued a report warning of the increased threat to federal prisons posed by drones, including the delivery of contraband-like cellphones and illicit drugs, as well as surveillance, aid in escape attempts or the transport of explosives. In a report on an audit of DOJ's efforts to protect Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities against threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems, more commonly known as drones, the OIG says BOP data shows a 50% increase in reported drone incidents from 2018 to 2019. But the watchdog said it suspects that number is...

