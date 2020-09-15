FCC Says Carriers Making Strides In Rural Call Completion

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said long-distance call completion rates in rural areas have improved after it implemented rules in 2018 that mandated that providers monitor and act on any issues in call performance in rural regions. In a report Monday, the agency said its rules — which assigned "clear responsibility" to providers to track and ensure call quality in rural areas — have been "effective" at improving completion rates of long-distance calls to rural areas. On top of mandating a two-step monitoring process, the rules required providers to provide contact information to customers to report any rural call completion issues....

