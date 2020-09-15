Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Software Firm Will Pay $72.6K To End CFTC Spoofing Claims

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Tuesday that it reached a $72,600 settlement agreement with a software company accused of enabling a spoofing scheme.

According to the terms of a consent order filed Monday in an Illinois federal court, the company, Edge Financial Technologies Inc., agreed to disgorge $24,200 and pay a $48,400 fine to end the regulator's claims it provided software that an unnamed trader used to manipulate markets in a so-called spoofing scheme — that is, placing a trading order intended to drive up trading prices, then canceling it before it could be fulfilled.

According to the CFTC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!