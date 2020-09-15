Stryker Awarded $2.5M Pre-Filing Interest In Insurance Fight

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday granted nearly $2.5 million in pre-filing interest to Stryker Corp. on a $6.2 million verdict it won against XL Insurance over coverage of a settlement stemming from lawsuits over its Uni-Knee therapeutic devices, saying the interest started to accrue when the deal was signed in 2009. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Malone rejected XL Insurance America Inc.'s arguments that the interest would only start to accrue in 2016, saying that the insurer had conflated when the sum was "liquidated" and when Stryker's claim was ripe — and that the sum was "liquidated" when the deal...

