FTC Expert Predicts 20% Price Hike From Pa. Hospitals Merger

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A merger of two Philadelphia-area health systems could bump up some acute care hospital costs by 9% and inpatient rehab costs by as much as 20%, a government-commissioned economist testified Tuesday during the second day of a Federal Trade Commission injunction hearing. Loren K. Smith, a principal with The Brattle Group's global antitrust and competition group, said the estimated $599 million tie-up of Thomas Jefferson University health system and Albert Einstein Healthcare network was likely to have anti-competitive effects both in Philadelphia County as well as adjacent Montgomery County. The FTC and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania sued to block the deal in February,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS