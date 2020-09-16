Texas High Court Hears Chiropractors' Neurology Fight

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told in oral arguments Wednesday that two chiropractor organizations in the state are asking the justices to impermissibly expand the scope of their practice to include neurology and that a lower court ruling disallowing the move should stand. But the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the Texas Chiropractic Association argued that what the Texas Medical Association is attempting to do is thwart competition from other health care professionals by severely limiting the scope of what chiropractors can do, and have always done, in contravention of what lawmakers intended. The Texas Supreme Court is tasked with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS