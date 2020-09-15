Sen. Floats NCAA Athlete Pay Plan Requiring Shared Earnings

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Sen. Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said Congress should empower the NCAA to write new rules governing college athlete pay for use of their names, images and likenesses by protecting it from legal claims at the same time proposing athletes be required to share that money with all athletes at their school. "Money paid to student-athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness should benefit all student-athletes at that institution," Alexander, R-Tennessee, said during a hearing on compensating college athletes held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. "Following this principle, it would allow the earnings to be used for...

