Dershowitz Says CNN's Editing Defamed Him, Wants $300M

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Alan Dershowitz hit CNN with a $300 million lawsuit Tuesday in Florida federal court, alleging the cable news network intentionally misrepresented arguments the well-known attorney presented while defending President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in an effort to twist the overall meaning and damage his reputation.

In a one-count complaint for slander and libel, the Harvard Law professor emeritus blasts Cable News Network Inc. for repeatedly omitting a portion of his statements. That, he says, led to the network's hosts and panelists panning his comments as "ridiculous" and "outrageous" for purportedly taking the position that the president has free rein...

