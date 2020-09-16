Fox News Personality Aims To Fight Sex Assault Suit In NJ

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano wants to "vindicate his good name" in a Garden State federal court after being accused of sexually assaulting a criminal defendant in 1988 when he was a judge, saying the accuser tried to extort him with allegations that are "pure fiction" and improperly filed the claims in New York. The former New Jersey state judge called on a New York federal court Tuesday to transfer Charles Corbishley's $10 million suit to New Jersey federal court, where Napolitano filed his own defamation suit against Corbishley the same day, saying he lives in the Garden State and that...

