Self-Disclosure Trends In FCPA Corporate Enforcement Policy

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- First introduced as a pilot program in April 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act corporate enforcement policy incentivizes companies to cooperate fully and to self-disclose potential violations of the FCPA. Last updated in March 2019, the policy purports to reward those companies that voluntarily self-disclose and cooperate in a timely manner through lenient treatment, and to punish those that do not through harsher treatment. Specifically, companies that are deemed to have "voluntarily self-disclosed, fully cooperated, and timely and appropriately remediated" earn a presumption that the DOJ will decline to prosecute or will issue the company a nonprosecution...

