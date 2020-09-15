VW Completes Post-Emissions Scandal Compliance Overhaul

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG says it has completed the three-year compliance overhaul mandated under a 2017 plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice following its global emissions scandal, implementing hundreds of new or revised internal regulations and policies to obtain the stamp of approval from an independent compliance monitor. Larry D. Thompson, the independent compliance monitor implemented under the plea deal, has certified that Volkswagen has met its commitment under the DOJ agreement "to design and implement" a new compliance program to detect and prevent anti-fraud and environmental violations, according to an announcement Monday from the German automaker. "Mr. Thompson and his...

