Dump Suit Over Agency Leadership Roles, Feds Say

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has urged a D.C. federal court to toss a suit accusing it of unlawfully filling leadership roles at the Bureau of Land Management and National Park Service without Senate confirmation, saying advocacy groups haven't shown harm from the hiring choices. In a motion to dismiss Monday, the U.S. Department of the Interior told the D.C. federal court the nonprofits Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and Western Watersheds Project lack standing to challenge the temporary appointments of Margaret Everson as acting deputy director of the National Park Service and William Perry Pendley as acting deputy director of the Bureau...

