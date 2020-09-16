Dollar General Hit With False Ad Suit Over Infant Pain Reliever

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida consumer filed a proposed class suit Tuesday accusing Dollar General of deceptively marketing its infant acetaminophen pain reliever product and selling it for three times the price of a children's version even though the two products are the same medicine. In a complaint filed in federal court in Jacksonville, plaintiff David Levy says the retail chain tries to deceive consumers into believing the infants' and children's pain relievers, similar to Infant Tylenol and Children's Tylenol, are different. But the two products contain the same amount of acetaminophen in the same dosage amounts, according to the suit. Despite this, Dollar...

