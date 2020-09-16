Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investor Wins $1.8M Arb. Award Against Minerals Developer

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge has granted a default judgment to enforce an Italian investor's nearly $1.8 million arbitration award in a dispute that arose after she pulled her interest in an American oil and gas development company.

The default judgment was granted on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti, who affirmed an Italian arbitration panel's opinion that Victoria Time Corp. must honor a contractual clause allowing investor Luisa Todini to sell her shares in the oil and gas company at a predetermined price should she decide to do so within the first few years of her investment.

The clause,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!