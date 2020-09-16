Walmart, Toy Maker Want Out Of Tinkerbell Toy Injury Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. and Jakks Pacific Inc. are looking for a quick win in a suit alleging that a defect in a flying Tinkerbell toy partially blinded a man, filing a barrage of motions in Pennsylvania federal court arguing the man's expert witnesses failed to bolster his claims. In eight motions for summary judgment filed Tuesday, Walmart and Jakks said the witnesses proffered by Troy Knecht failed to link a crack in the Disney Fairies Light Up Sky High Tink Toy that allegedly caused it to break with any design or manufacturing defect, and therefore his claims should fail as a matter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS