Pa. Justices Ask If Time On Lines Matters In Amazon OT Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices asked Thursday whether it mattered how long Amazon warehouse workers waited in line for security screenings at the end of their shifts, as the high court considered if that time should be payable under state law. As counsel for Amazon argued that the waiting and screening time was so short as to be irrelevant, or could be stretched out by employees looking for extra pay, Pennsylvania's highest court asked if it was purely a question of resolving whether the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act was broader than the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, without getting into exactly how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS