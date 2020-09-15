Judiciary Wants $500M From Congress To Boost Safety

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Conference of the United States is asking Congress to enact a package of safety measures and to allocate more than $500 million for security upgrades at federal courthouses and judges' homes after a deadly attack in New Jersey. The conference, which is the policymaking body for the federal courts, outlined the request in letters sent this month to the House and Senate Appropriations committees and the House Judiciary Committee in the wake of the shooting at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in July. In an ambush at her doorstep, a gunman killed the judge's 20-year-old son, college student Daniel...

