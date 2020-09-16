EU's Top Court Pins VAT On JV Partner Who Assumed Risk

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The partner in a joint venture who assumed the risk of the construction enterprise, and not the partner who merely invested in it, is liable for the venture's value-added tax, the European Court of Justice ruled Wednesday. In a case referred by the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania, the European Union's highest court said the first partner in the venture, identified as "XT," assumed the risks of the transactions and was the only party identified with the joint venture's purpose of buying land and constructing buildings. The second partner did not, according to the ruling. "As the [second] partner has not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS