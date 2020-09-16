Edison Loses Bid To Expand EU Trademarks To Electricity

Law360, London (September 16, 2020, 7:52 PM BST) -- The European Union's top court rejected Edison SpA's appeal Wednesday seeking to add "electricity" to goods covered by one of its EU trademarks, saying that when the company applied for its trademarked name, electrical energy didn't fall into the same category as motor fuel. The European Court of Justice upheld the decision from the lower court denying the bid by Edison, an Italian electric utility company and a subsidiary of Electricite de France, to have its trademark, a flourish followed by "Edison" in all capital letters, cover "electricity." Edison maintained that at the time that particular roster of goods was in play in 2002,...

