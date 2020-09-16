Pa. Justices To Again Weigh Doctors' Peer Review Protections

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Tuesday to take up an appeal over whether the state's Peer Review Protection Act barred a hospital from having to turn over certain documents in a case accusing a physician of causing a patient's brain damage following two spinal surgeries. The justices agreed to take up the case after two lower courts ordered St. Clair Hospital to turn over unredacted credentialing files pertaining to a doctor accused of botching two spinal surgeries that court records say caused patient James Leadbitter to suffer a series of strokes. While the order to release the documents relied on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS