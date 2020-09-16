Fintech Co. Alloy Garners $40M In Series B Round

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Fintech customer identity verification startup Alloy announced Wednesday that it netted $40 million in a Series B funding round led by fintech-focused Canapi Ventures. Alloy said that the funding round comes on the heels of a year in which its revenues and customer base doubled and the company more than doubled its employee headcount to keep pace with the growth. New York-headquartered Alloy provides financial services companies with access to a suite of customer identification tools for onboarding new clients. Canapi partner Walker Forehand will join Alloy's board as part of the terms of the investment. He said in a statement...

