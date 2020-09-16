Ex-Cantor Fitzgerald Exec Can't Undo NJ Arbitration Order

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A former Cantor Fitzgerald executive has failed to persuade the New Jersey Supreme Court to take a closer look at a state appellate ruling forcing her to arbitrate her discrimination claims on the grounds she electronically consented to a dispute resolution policy and agreement, according to an order made available Wednesday. In the one-page order issued without explanation, the court denied a petition for certification filed by ex-managing director Lee Stowell challenging the Feb. 27 appellate decision that reversed a trial court opinion denying the global financial services firm's motion to compel arbitration of her claims. The appellate panel noted that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS