Employer Tips For Investigating Racial Bias Complaints

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The unrest and anger following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin has spilled over into workplaces across the nation. Increased awareness of societal racial injustices has led to increased numbers of employees voicing concerns about workplace inequities. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to take these concerns seriously and investigate them properly. Some of the challenges and trickiest issues that arise when investigating concerns about racial discrimination and racial harassment in today's workplace are discussed below. Building Trust With Employees and Other Witnesses Without trust, employees will not feel comfortable enough...

