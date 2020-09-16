Sen. Calls Out Carriers Over Inaction On Contraband Phones

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee has called on four major wireless providers — AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and U.S. Cellular — to appear before lawmakers in the coming weeks to address the companies' inaction on the use of contraband cellphones and wireless devices in prisons. In letters sent to company CEOs on Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., chairman of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee, asked the carriers to explain how they would address the threat of wireless devices being used by inmates to harass their victims on the outside. "There's no reason that rapists and other victimizers should be using illicit cellphones...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS