Adelson Wants Accounting Docs Banned In Vegas Paper Row

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his Las Vegas Review-Journal urged a Nevada federal court to block discovery into the paper's accounting firms, which they said has already been deemed irrelevant to antitrust claims made by the Las Vegas Sun. As far as the Review-Journal is concerned, U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler put the records from former and current Review-Journal accounting firms Armanino LLP and BDO USA LLP out of bounds when she ruled Sept. 4 in another of the discovery disputes that've beset the litigation that any breach of the joint operating agreement between the two news outlets "is not relevant."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS