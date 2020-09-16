Supreme Court To Start New Term Via Telephone

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will continue to hold oral arguments by telephone for the start of the new term in October in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a court spokeswoman said Wednesday. The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hold oral arguments by telephone when its new term begins in October. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA, Sipa via AP Images) The court said it will keep the same format that it used for its May teleconference session, which was the first time in the institution's 230-year history that it allowed live audio broadcasts of its oral arguments. "In keeping with public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS