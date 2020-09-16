Paul Ryan's Co. Debuts In Kirkland-Led $720M SPAC Floats

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan's blank-check company Executive Network Partnering Corp. was part of a pair of special purpose acquisition companies to debut on the stock exchanges Wednesday and raise $360 million each in upsized initial public offerings guided by Kirkland and Davis Polk. Blank-check companies, or special purpose acquisition companies, secure money through IPOs to take private companies public, usually within 24 months after the offering. The shell companies generally target businesses in industries that reflect their management team's expertise. Ryan's Executive Network Partnering Corp. didn't specify what kind of enterprise it would look to acquire, but the management team...

