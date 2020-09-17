Financier Sues AIG For £1.6M Over Collapsed Law Firm

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 5:52 PM BST) -- A British financier has sued AIG in London to recoup £1.6 million ($2 million) it says it's owed by the insurer's customer, Seth Lovells LLP, after the law firm collapsed before turning over funds it had been hired to collect. In a newly public June 17 filing with the High Court, law firm funder Doorway Capital Ltd. said AIG Europe Ltd. is liable for the debt Seth Lovells owes under the failed law firm's indemnity insurance policy. Doorway Capital told the court it had hired Seth Lovells to collect money from the law firms it funded between late 2017 and 2018....

