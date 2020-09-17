Sens. Advance Judicial Picks For Florida, Ohio, Kansas

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced nominees for trial courts in Florida and Ohio with bipartisan votes Thursday, while casting party-line tallies for a divisive Kansas pick and another Ohio selection who sparked skepticism on both sides of the aisle. Judge J. Philip Calabrese, a former partner with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP and Squire Sanders & Dempsey LLP, drew a 12-10 party-line vote for a seat at the Northern District of Ohio. The panel's top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein of California, criticized his work for Robert Murray, CEO of coal mining Murray Energy Corp., who brought a defamation lawsuit against a...

