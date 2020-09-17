GCs Team Up With Ethics Co. On Latest Diversity Initiative

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Top attorneys at Uber and AIG and other executives at major corporations are linking up with ethics and compliance company Ethisphere on a new Equity and Social Justice Initiative to identify and share best practices on hiring and retaining diverse employees, the latest in a string of efforts by general counsels to boost diversity. The initiative, developed by Ethisphere and its Business Ethics Leadership Alliance, also includes executives at Google, Mayo Clinic and EY on its advisory council, as well as the president of the Association of Corporate Counsel. "We are at a critical juncture today and must move beyond discussion to make...

