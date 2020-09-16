Benchmark Investments' Unitholders Sue For Legal Fees

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Two unitholders in real estate exchange-traded fund venture Benchmark Investments LLC sued the company and its parent in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday to cover their legal expenses arising from another suit alleging they have improperly interfered in the management of the business. Bob Agahi and Jeffrey Supinsky claim that limited liability company agreements entitle them to have their legal fees covered by the companies. Agahi and Supinsky are founding members of Benchmark's parent, with Agahi holding units in both companies and Supinsky holding units only in the parent, according to the suit. They started Benchmark General LLC in 2017 along...

