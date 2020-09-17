NKT Settles UK Power Cable Cartel Suit With National Grid

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 11:49 AM BST) -- National Grid, Britain's largest transmitter of electricity and gas, has settled its claim accusing Denmark's NKT of participating in a plot to rig the power cable market, a conspiracy the utility said cost it £188.3 million ($242.7 million). National Grid Electricity Transmission PLC has ended its suit alleging that it had been overcharged millions by NKT A/S and its subsidiaries because they had been involved in a global cartel, according to a consent order filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal on Wednesday Judge William Trower, who signed off the confidential settlement, did not make an order for costs. Representatives for the...

