NJ Nurse's Firing After Failed Drug Test Deemed Legal

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed a disability bias suit brought against a Hackensack hospital by a nurse with psychiatric conditions, rejecting her argument that her firing after a positive drug test ran afoul of federal and Garden State law. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez granted Hackensack University Medical Center's summary judgment on Tuesday, finding that despite Michelle Iapichino's underlying mental illnesses, the hospital had not violated New Jersey discrimination law or the Family and Medical Leave Act when it fired her a few weeks after she came to work under the influence. "Plaintiff fails to provide any examples of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS