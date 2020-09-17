Group Says Wash. Water Standards Risky For Salmon, Orcas

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- An environmental group claims in a new lawsuit that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency illegally rejected its petition to force Washington state to craft new water quality standards that don't pose a risk to salmon and orcas. Northwest Environmental Advocates said in a complaint Wednesday that Washington state has failed to adopt new or revised aquatic life criteria for many toxic pollutants, including aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, nickel and silver, for more than 20 years, and that the EPA is violating the Clean Water Act by rejecting its petition, which sought to have the agency implement its own standards for the...

