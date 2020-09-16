Russian 'Fraudsters' Indicted, Sanctioned Over $16.8M Scam

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A pair of Russian men have been indicted and sanctioned for their roles in an alleged $16.8 million cryptocurrency scheme, federal prosecutors and the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Wednesday, labeling them as "fraudsters" and noting that the men are still at large. Danil Potekhin and Dmitrii Karasavidi have been accused of a slew of crimes in connection with their purported efforts to defraud three cryptocurrency exchanges and their customers, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. They've been charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse, computer fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and two counts...

