Grenfell Tower Fire Case Moves From Pa. To UK

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday agreed to throw out a lawsuit against architectural products firm Arconic Inc. over the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London so that the case can be litigated in the U.K. The court sided with Arconic and co-defendant Whirlpool Corp. in finding that the U.K. was clearly the more appropriate forum given that the overwhelming bulk of the evidence and witnesses for the sprawling case was located in Great Britain Aside from evidentiary issues, though, U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson said the U.K. court system clearly had a prevailing interest in a case involving the deaths...

