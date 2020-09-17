Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

South Dakota Neurosurgeon Can't Dodge FCA Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to toss a lawsuit accusing a South Dakota neurosurgeon of taking kickbacks for using implants from suppliers that he established, finding the claims that he improperly billed federal health care programs were enough to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol on Wednesday denied neurosurgeon Wilson Asfora's motion to dismiss a False Claims Act suit against him and his two companies, Medical Designs LLC and Defendant Sicage LLC.

The judge said the complaint — the latest version of which was filed by the federal government — contained sufficient allegations that Asfora and his companies improperly billed programs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!