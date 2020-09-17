South Dakota Neurosurgeon Can't Dodge FCA Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to toss a lawsuit accusing a South Dakota neurosurgeon of taking kickbacks for using implants from suppliers that he established, finding the claims that he improperly billed federal health care programs were enough to move forward. U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol on Wednesday denied neurosurgeon Wilson Asfora's motion to dismiss a False Claims Act suit against him and his two companies, Medical Designs LLC and Defendant Sicage LLC. The judge said the complaint — the latest version of which was filed by the federal government — contained sufficient allegations that Asfora and his companies improperly billed programs...

