NJ Gov.'s Chief Counsel To Depart For Lowenstein Sandler

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's chief counsel Matt Platkin will leave the administration next month to become a Lowenstein Sandler LLP partner, the firm and the governor's office said Wednesday, ending a tenure marked by progressive policy victories, COVID-19 measures, and criticism of his handling of rape allegations from a Murphy staffer. A former Debevoise & Plimpton LLP attorney who has served as chief counsel since Murphy took office in January 2018, Platkin will join Lowenstein Sandler's white collar criminal defense and business litigation groups. His successor is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Murphy and Platkin took turns...

